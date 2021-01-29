Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Declines By 75.0%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUVR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Nuvera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc, a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.