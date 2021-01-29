Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Increases By 410.6%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.84.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
