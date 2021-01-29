Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Increases By 410.6%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.84.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

