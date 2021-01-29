Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Drops By 90.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSMMY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Simmons reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

