Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Declines By 85.6%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the December 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,756. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

