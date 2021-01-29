Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Drops By 72.2%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Piraeus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.
Piraeus Bank Company Profile
