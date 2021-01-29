Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Drops By 72.2%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Piraeus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

