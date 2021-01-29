Short Interest in PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Declines By 70.7%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PureBase stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 37,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. PureBase has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55.

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; PureBase SulFe Hume Si Advantage that provides minerals while improving the nutrient uptake to plants, and improving soil biology; and PureBase Humate INU Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

