Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 90.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,417. Renault has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

RNLSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

