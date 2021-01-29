Short Interest in Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Increases By 700.0%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Royal Vopak stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.