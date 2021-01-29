Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 77.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the period.

NYSE RGT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 12,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

