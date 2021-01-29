Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 77.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the period.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.