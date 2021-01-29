Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Declines By 72.7%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSNAY. Investec downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

