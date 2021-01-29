Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Declines By 85.7%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $57.94.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile
