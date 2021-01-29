Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Declines By 85.7%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

