Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Grows By 390.2%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 390.2% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $1.36 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.