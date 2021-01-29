Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 89.9%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sharp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

