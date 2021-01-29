Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Drops By 88.0%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SIFCO Industries stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,302. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
