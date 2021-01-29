Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Drops By 88.0%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SIFCO Industries stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,302. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

