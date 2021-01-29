Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Increases By 405.2%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 405.2% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

