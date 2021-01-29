Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Grows By 542.3%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 542.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Skylight Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.