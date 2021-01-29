Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Grows By 542.3%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 542.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

