Short Interest in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Declines By 67.3%

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:DWFI opened at $26.19 on Friday. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

