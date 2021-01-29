Short Interest in Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVCF) Drops By 89.6%

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBVCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,130. Subversive Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

