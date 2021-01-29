Short Interest in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) Decreases By 87.0%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPNX stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 359,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,803. The company has a market cap of $919,274.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.77) EPS for the quarter. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 565.78%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

