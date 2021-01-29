Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Expands By 440.0%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

TLSYY stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

