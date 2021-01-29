Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Grows By 483.3%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Temple & Webster Group stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

