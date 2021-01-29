Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Drops By 67.1%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,567. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

