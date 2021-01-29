Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Drops By 80.1%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

