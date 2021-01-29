Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 75.0%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LGL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

