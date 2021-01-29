Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 708.8%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 708.8% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 126,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,182. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

