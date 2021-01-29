Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Drops By 99.9%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.