Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Drops By 92.1%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 544,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,377. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.