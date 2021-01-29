Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Decreases By 73.5%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:USAK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
