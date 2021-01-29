Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Decreases By 73.5%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $141.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

