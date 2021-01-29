Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 23.11% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $836.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

