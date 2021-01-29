Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Declines By 62.8%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.64 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

