Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Drops By 69.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $232.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average of $192.70.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.