Short Interest in Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Decreases By 73.9%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VREOF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Vireo Health International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

