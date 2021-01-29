Short Interest in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Drops By 90.6%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VABK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

