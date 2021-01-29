Short Interest in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Drops By 90.6%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VABK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $37.53.
About Virginia National Bankshares
