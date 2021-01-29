Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Decreases By 64.2%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.0 days.

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

