Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Decreases By 88.7%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $29,697.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,179 shares of company stock valued at $70,269.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

