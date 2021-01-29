Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 98.7%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $472,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

