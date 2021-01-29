Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 85.7%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YLLXF opened at $3.88 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

