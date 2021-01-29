ShowHand (HAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $42,375.71 and approximately $45.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 82% lower against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

