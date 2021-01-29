SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Hits $231,257.08

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $231,257.08 and approximately $92,804.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars.

