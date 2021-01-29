SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis Sells 600 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $19,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $14,480,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 412.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

