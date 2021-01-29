Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 0.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (ETR:SIE)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €130.06 ($153.01) and last traded at €129.72 ($152.61). 2,244,105 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €129.34 ($152.16).

The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €120.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.54.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

