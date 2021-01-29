Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.54 ($52.40).

SHL stock opened at €46.19 ($54.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

