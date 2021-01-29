Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Financial Contrast

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sify Technologies and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $326.31 million 1.25 $9.36 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $437.76 million 22.39 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -11.49

Sify Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 3.18% 9.55% 3.16% Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; and operates online portfolio, including sify.com and samachar.com, gateway to the Internet by offering communication and search tools. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

