Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.86 ($42.18).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

