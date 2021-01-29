Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.86 ($42.18).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

