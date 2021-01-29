Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Silicom updated its Q1 2021

guidance to EPS.

SILC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.01.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

