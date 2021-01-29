Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSLLF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siltronic alerts:

SSLLF remained flat at $$172.24 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $172.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.