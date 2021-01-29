Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

WAF opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of €133.53 and a 200-day moving average of €97.65.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

