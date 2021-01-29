Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

WAF opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of €133.53 and a 200-day moving average of €97.65.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

