Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

FRA:WAF opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.65.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.