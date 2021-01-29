Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

FRA:WAF opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.65.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

