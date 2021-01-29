Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 710.4% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SVLKF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 20,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,195. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.